Norway has potential to deploy 36 GW of solar in buildings

A new research paper has calculated the technical potential of installing solar on building walls and roofs across Norway and the feasibility of integrating the power into the country’s grid.

The paper – written by Hassan Gholami, a consultant for Norway's Multiconsult – examines hourly electricity demand data from between 2013 and 2021, PVsyst simulations, and GIS analysis to estimate the available roof and wall area suitable for the installation of solar cells. It calculates the technical potential for solar power on building walls and roofs across Norway at approximately 87 GW. The eastern part of the country, including Oslo, was found to have the highest technical potential.

The paper assesses how much of this potential can realistically meet Norway's electricity demand, indicating that up to 36%, or 31 GW, could be feasibly integrated into the grid.

“Integrating photovoltaic capacity up to 36% of the calculated capacity, which will be 31 GWp, allows smooth incorporation of solar power into the grid, effectively matching production with consumption. Within this range, the grid efficiently absorbs the generated solar energy, ensuring stability and sustainability,” the research paper explains. “However, exceeding the 31 GWp threshold leads to a divergence between production and consumption in peak production times in summer, resulting in potential losses or necessitating exports to other regions. Policymakers and grid operators must strike the right balance to foster an environmentally and nature friendly and economically efficient energy landscape.”

The paper acknowledges that if 36% of the technically feasible solar was integrated into the grid, it would fall short of meeting annual energy requirements. Norway’s average annual consumption totals 132 TWh, the paper says, and an analysis of annual power production from the technically feasible solar systems in Norway amounts to 65 TWh.

The paper’s conclusion says that the research presents a “compelling case” for integrating solar systems as a pivotal component of Norway’s renewable energy strategy. “These findings highlight a transformative opportunity for Norway to harness its substantial solar potential, complementing its existing hydropower resources and enhancing energy security while supporting the nation’s renewable energy goals,” Gholami told pv magazine.

Ghloami added that Norway’s cumulative installed solar capacity reached 661 MW in May 2024. The country had a record year for solar deployment in 2023, adding 300 MW.

The research paper, “Technical potential of solar energy in buildings across Norway: capacity and demand,” was published in the August edition of Solar Energy.