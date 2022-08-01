India’s solar report card for FY 2021-22

From pv magazine India

India installed 12.3 GW of solar in financial year 20221-22. Of the new additions, 10.1 GW were utility-scale and 2.2 GW rooftop (onsite), according to JMK Research’s Annual India Solar Report Card FY 2022.

The analysts expect the nation to commission 20 GW (16.5 GW utility-scale and 3.5 GW rooftop) of solar in FY 2022-23.

Leading players

In FY 2021-22, overall module sales across the utility-scale, rooftop/onsite, off-grid, and solar pumping segments reached 21,086 MW DC. Chinese manufacturers supplied around 72% of the market demand. Longi Solar was the largest module supplier with a 23.4% share. It was followed by Jinko (22.3%) and Trina (14.8%).

String inverter shipments reached 11.193 MW during FY 2022, with Sungrow (27.9%), Huawei (22.3%), and Solis (12.9%) topping the sales. Central inverter shipments stood at 8,683 MW AC, with Sineng securing the top spot with a 38.4% market share. Sungrow (20%) ranked second and Fimer (19%) third.

Tata Power Solar, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and Mahindra Susten were the top three EPC contractors for utility-scale solar projects.

Tata Power Solar Systems also topped in rooftop (onsite) PV installations, followed by Fourth Partner Energy and Amplus Solar.

Avaada, ReNew Power, and Fourth Partner Energy were the top three developers that commissioned the maximum capacity in open access projects.