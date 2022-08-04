Fire at Spanish solar park

From pv magazine Spain

Firefighters in the city of Álava, Spain, have revealed on Twitter that they managed to extinguish a fire that broke out on the morning of Aug. 1 at the transformation center of the Ekian solar park, in the municipality of Ribera Baja.

The fire did not cause significant damage to the facility. The cause of the blaze remains unknown and an investigation is now underway.

The 24 MW Ekian solar park is located in the Arasur Industrial Park and was inaugurated in January 2020 by local utility Ente Vasco de la Energia (EVE). The plant is located on a 55-hectare industrial estate called La Lágrima.

Work began on the facility in April 2019 and took eight months to complete. As the largest Basque solar plant, it has 67,000 355 W solar panels.