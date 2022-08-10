Shell to purchase 100 MW UK portfolio from Anesco

Energy giant Shell has signed a binding agreement with UK-based solar developer Anesco for the purchase of four planned PV projects totaling 100 MW. The projects are located in North Wales, Chester, South Northamptonshire, and North Lincolnshire.

The agreement is still subject to approvals and customary steps before completion. The four sites have been developed by Anesco over the past 18 months, and Shell reports they are now in the “final stages of planning.” As the controlling party, Shell will manage the engineering, procurement and production stage as well as taking responsibility for asset management, operations and maintenance.

The group says that it plans to seek offtakers for the projects through its Shell Energy Europe power trading team. It sees significant demand from corporates seeking to decarbonize with renewable electricity.

“Shell is building a business that spans the generation, trading and supply of clean energy to homes and businesses here in the UK,” said Lukas Fleming, head of onshore power at Shell UK. “Acquisition of these four solar energy projects from Anesco will mean we can help meet more of the growing demand for renewable power from our UK customers.”

Shell says that it plans to invest up to GBP 25 million in the UK energy sector over the next decade, with more than 75% of this intended for low- and zero-carbon products and services, including offshore wind, hydrogen and EV charging, alongside solar.

The company has worked with Anesco on several previous projects, including a battery storage plant at a Shell gas terminal in Norfolk. They also collaborated on three PV projects in the Netherlands, completed by Anesco earlier this year.