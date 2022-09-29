Polar Developments launches portable, 84 kWp solar array

From pv magazine Spain

Spain's Polar Developments unveiled its new PolarGreen Container portable solar arrays at the recent AUTOPIA event in El Bosque del Santander, Spain.

Earlier this year, Polar Developments said that it was finishing the first prototype of the PolarGreen Container. It said the charging container would be equipped with a PV array ranging from 35 kWh to 84 kWh in size.

The new PolarGreen Container comes in two versions. The smaller version, which was presented at AUTOPIA, houses four rows of 34 solar panels. Once extended, the panels can supply up to 50 kWp.

However, the company has told pv magazine that the more powerful version of the container can already be ordered on request.

“The product is scalable, that is, several containers can be connected together,” the company said.

Polar Developments displayed other products at AUTOPIA, including a range of portable PV systems. All of the company's products in the PolarGreen range include storage batteries.