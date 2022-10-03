Adani Green commissions world’s largest wind-solar hybrid plant in India

From pv magazine India
Adani Green Energy has commissioned a 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The plant will supply electricity under 25-year power purchase agreements with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) at a rate of INR 2.69/kWh.
The plant includes 600 MW of solar and 150 MW of wind capacity. It features bifacial PV modules and horizontal single-axis tracker technology to capture maximum energy from the sun.
“The co-located hybrid power plant shall not only reduce the intermittency of RE power but shall also help the nation in optimal utilization of transmission network,” said the company.
In May, Adani Green Energy switched on India’s first hybrid power plant, with a capacity of 390 MW in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. With the commissioning of the new 600 MW plant, the company now has a total operational renewable capacity of 6.7 GW, including a hybrid power capacity of 1 GW – the largest in the world.
Adani Green Energy has a total renewable portfolio of 20.4 GW, including operational, under-construction, and awarded assets. It is targeting 45 GW of capacity by 2030.
