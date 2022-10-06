New solar tiles from Germany

From pv magazine Germany
Germany's Creaton and building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) specialist Autarq have designed a new kind of solar tile.
The new “Creaton PV-Autarq” product is based on Creaton's Domino black tile, which is a smooth, flat brick that acts as a carrier for small monocrystalline PV elements supplied by Autarq. The tile features a 3.2 mm, hardened single pane of safety glass on the front side.
The panel has an operating temperature between -40 C to 85 C and can withstand mechanical stress levels of up to 5,400 pascals. Longevity and durability are certified according to IEC 61215 and safety according to IEC 61730. The components have a guarantee of up to 25 years.
Popular content
“The Creaton PV-Autarq roof tile system has a modular structure and is therefore also perfectly suitable for complex roof areas,” said Creaton Sales Director Florian Scherr.
The solar roof tiles can be installed in combination with original tiles. The size of the PV area can be designed flexibly. The tiles are individually connected to one another by plug-in connections when they are deployed. All connection cables and plug contacts remain hidden under the bricks and are protected from the weather.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.