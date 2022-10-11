Livguard unveils wall-mountable inverters for residential solar

From pv magazine India
India's Livguard Solar has unveiled new single-phase, wall-mountable inverters for residential PV applications. These grid-interactive inverters are available in rated power outputs of 3 kW and 5 kW, and efficiencies of 97.7% and 98%, respectively.
The MPPT efficiency is up to 99.9%. The inverters feature a wide operating voltage range of 180 V to 276 V AC (which is suitable for Indian grids), low self-consumption (less than 1 W) at night, and wide MPPT voltage range, said Livguard.
The 3 kW inverter measures 321 mm × 260 mm × 131.5 mm and weighs 6.3 kg. The 5 kW inverter measures 405 mm × 315 mm × 135 mm and weighs 11.5 kg.
The recommended maximum PV input power is 4,100 Wp for the 3 kW inverter, and 6,650 Wp for the 5 kW inverter. The maximum input voltage is 550 V and 600 V, respectively. The MPPT operating voltage range is 50 V to 550 V and 90 V to 580 V, respectively.
The inverters feature IP65-rated protection, WiFi communication mode, and cooling based on natural convection. These come with an eight-year warranty.
