German developers move forward on plans for 21 MW floating solar array

From pv magazine Germany

The city of Cottbus, Germany, has passed a statute resolution for one of the country’s largest floating PV projects. The 21 MW floating solar array will be built on Cottbus Ostsee, a former mine site.

The project developers, Leag and EP New Energies (EPNE), now want to submit a planning application for the planned floating PV system by the end of this year. Once the building permit has been obtained, the installation of the mooring and anchor system could begin next spring, said the companies.

“Although the floating solar system on the 1,900-hectare Cottbus Ostsee is to take up less than 1% of the lake area, the system will make an important contribution to the climate-friendly power supply of the Cottbus port district,” said Fabian von Oesen, the head of renewable energy at Leag.

Seawater heat pumps and wind turbines might be added to the project at a later stage.

“In addition to solar, wind and lake thermal energy on the Cottbus Ostsee provide us with other options for using renewable energy sources and thus gradually strengthening the green powerhouse in Lusatia,” said von Oesen.