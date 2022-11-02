German developers move forward on plans for 21 MW floating solar array

From pv magazine Germany
The city of Cottbus, Germany, has passed a statute resolution for one of the country’s largest floating PV projects. The 21 MW floating solar array will be built on Cottbus Ostsee, a former mine site.
The project developers, Leag and EP New Energies (EPNE), now want to submit a planning application for the planned floating PV system by the end of this year. Once the building permit has been obtained, the installation of the mooring and anchor system could begin next spring, said the companies.
“Although the floating solar system on the 1,900-hectare Cottbus Ostsee is to take up less than 1% of the lake area, the system will make an important contribution to the climate-friendly power supply of the Cottbus port district,” said Fabian von Oesen, the head of renewable energy at Leag.
Popular content
Seawater heat pumps and wind turbines might be added to the project at a later stage.
“In addition to solar, wind and lake thermal energy on the Cottbus Ostsee provide us with other options for using renewable energy sources and thus gradually strengthening the green powerhouse in Lusatia,” said von Oesen.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.