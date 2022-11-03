Equinor acquires Danish solar developer

Norwegian oil giant Equinor has revealed that it has fully acquired Danish solar developer BeGreen for an undisclosed sum.
BeGreen has a project pipeline of more than 6 GW, with an average project size of 300 MW. Since its establishment, it has developed and sold more than 700 MW of solar capacity.
“BeGreen has a proven track record as a solar developer and a strong project pipeline in attractive power markets,” said Pål Eitrheim, executive vice president of Renewables at Equinor. “For Equinor, this is a step to deliver on our aim of being a market-driven power producer.”
BeGreen will become a subsidiary of Equinor. Its current team will continue to develop PV projects. The electricity generated by its existing portfolio will be sold on the wholesale electricity market by Equinor’s Danske Commodities subsidiary.
Popular content
“The BeGreen acquisition is an example of how we selectively enter attractive markets through established companies characterized by high quality teams, proven track records and strong project pipelines,” said Olav Kolbeinstveit, senior vice president for power and markets within renewables at Equinor.
Equinor recently acquired East Point Energy LLC, an energy storage developer in the United States.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.