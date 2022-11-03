Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates

US-based heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates.
The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the US Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
Heat pump protypes participating in the project are designed to be grid-interactive, provide high-efficiency heating performance in harsh climates, and employ environmentally friendly refrigerants.
Carter’s prototype heat pump first underwent a lab testing phase, with results allowing it to pass to the field-testing phase.
“We’re pleased with the lab performance of our prototype heat pump and the final test results,” said Justin Keppy, President, North America residential and light commercial HVAC at Carrier. “Our team of dedicated engineers and product managers are hard at work continuing to develop next generation heat pumps to increase efficiency, save consumers money and benefit the environment.”
Carrier joins Irish-based Trane Technologies and US-based Lennox heat pump manufactures in developing prototypes entering the field-testing phase. Other manufacturers participating in the project include Bosch, LG, and Daikin. Commercialization of the successful units is expected by 2024.
