Photovoltaic roof for cycling paths

From pv magazine Germany
Several companies have tried to deploy solar modules along cycling paths over the past few years. However, the feasibility and economic viability of solar roads remain controversial. The problem is that the modules in recent projects were installed on the pavement, exposing them to excessive mechanical stress from bicycles and pedestrians.
With this in mind, German system integrator Badenova has decided to install the solar panels above the cycling paths, on a roof-like structure. It has deployed a total of 912 glass-glass modules over a 300-meter section of a cycling path. The municipal government provided the land and supported the project with funds from its climate-protection fund.
Popular content
The 282.7 kW solar system, mounted on 38 galvanized steel roof segments, will generate around 280,000 kWh of electricity per year. The leaseholder of the system is the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems.
The project uses solar modules from German manufacturer Solarwatt. Together with Clickcon's newly developed “Click Plain Pro” mounting system, the modules form a closed rooftop structure. Fraunhofer ISE said it wants to use the electricity generated by the pilot project for its laboratories.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.