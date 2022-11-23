Mozambique kicks off tender for 60 MW of solar

Mozambique’s Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE) has launched a tender to select independent power producers to develop, build, operate, and maintain two 30 MW solar plants.
It will select developers to build the projects in Manje, the province of Tete, and Chimbunila, Niassa province. Bidders can apply to develop either or both projects. Interested developers have until Jan. 17, 2023 to submit their bids, with prequalification requirements provided on request to interested parties.
ARENE launched the tender as part of a wider renewables procurement program called Promotion of Renewable Energy Auction Programme (PROLER). It received funding from the European Union through the French Development Agency. In total, PROLER will procure 120 MW of solar and wind.
Popular content
Mozambique has not installed much solar so far, with installations standing at just 55MW by the end of 2021, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). However, a number of sizable projects are currently in development. The country is planning its first floating solar project.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.