Centrotherm’s order book exceeds 10 GW in India 

From pv magazine India

Germany’s Centrotherm has secured orders for more than 10 GW of solar cell production line equipment from India. The orders have been placed by six different customers.

“The spectrum of order includes existing customers with repeat orders, customers that are new to solar PV manufacturing, and customers that plan vertical integration by adding cell manufacturing to augment their module line,” it said.

The order includes production solutions and services for a 4 GW PERC solar cell line, scheduled for delivery in 2023. Centrotherm said the €57 million ($61.2 million) order will contribute to the high utilization of its production capacities in Blaubeuren, Germany, and Kunshan, China.

Centrotherm’s order book has swelled, as several companies in India have started focusing on cell manufacturing due to strong government policy support. Production-linked incentives for solar PV manufacturing, the imposition of basic customs duty on solar cells and modules, and local procurement requirements for projects under government schemes have driven more and more companies to look at local components production.

Demand for locally produced solar PV cells and modules is expected to grow significantly over the next several years to meet India's 500 GW renewables target by 2030.