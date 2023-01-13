Latvia to host 100 MW of unsubsidized solar

Green Genius is set to build a 100 MW of unsubsidized solar in Jekabpils, southeastern Latvia.
The Lithuanian renewables developer privately acquired the project and is now in the process of deciding whether the electricity will be commercialized on the spot market, through utility off-takers, or via power purchase agreements, the company’s head of solar, Simonas Šileikis, told pv magazine.
“The solar energy market in Latvia is at the very early beginning stage. At the moment, there are some early-stage industrial projects under development already,” said Šileikis. “However, this 100 MW Green Genius project is currently the largest in Latvia.”
The project will cover 151 hectares of land, with construction set to begin in June 2023. The investment stands at roughly €90 million ($97.5 million).
Popular content
“Latvia has very good potential with attractive terms and reasonable regulation for solar PV development. We’ve been looking into it for quite some time now,” Šileikis said. “I’m happy to announce a stepping into the project that will definitely have a tangible impact on Latvia’s sustainability and energy independence.”
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Latvia’s cumulative solar capacity was only 8 MW at the end of 2021.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
Very good news but is it within shelling or missile range of Russia? It is a sad reality that any green infrastructure would tempt them too much. Distributing solar on all existing (where possible) and new buildings is a bit more secure but not totally safe from a determined adversary.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.