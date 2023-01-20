Bangladesh’s largest solar plant goes online

From pv magazine India
Rajasthan-based Rays Power Infra has switched on a 275 MW DC solar project in Sundarganj, Bangladesh. The installation is purportedly the single largest PV plant in the South Asian country. It is also the single largest PV array that Rays Power Infra has ever commissioned.
The plant is spread across 600 acres of land. It will offset over 375 billion tons of CO2 emissions over its lifetime, said Rays Power Infra. The company completed the project within the scheduled time frame of 14 months, despite a challenging execution environment and difficult soil and weather conditions.
The company is now focusing on establishing more such power plants in Bangladesh and other countries. Prior to the deployment of the PV facility, Bangladesh had 950 MW of renewable energy capacity, with 716 MW coming from solar.
Rising fuel prices in Bangladesh have recently forced the government to shut down a number of diesel-run power plants, in order to cut spending of the nation’s foreign-currency reserves. Dipal C Barua, president of the Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association, said more renewable energy is the only way to overcome the electricity crisis.
