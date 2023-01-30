New photovoltaic-thermal solar panel from Spain

Spain's Abora Solar has launched new PVT products with overall efficiencies of around 89%. The aH72SK modules combine solar panels with power conversion efficiencies of 17.8% and a thermal efficiency rating of around 70%. ”

With this new product, we achieved a certified world record,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The modules measure 1,970 mm x 995 mm x 107 mm and weigh 50 kg.

“The modules must be installed by at least two persons,” said the spokesperson.



Popular content

The monocrystalline PERC photovoltaic modules have power outputs of 350 W, an open-circuit voltage of 48.82 V, and a short-circuit current of 9.73 A. Their temperature coefficient is -0.33% per degree Celsius and they can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V.

The PV panels feature 72 solar cells measuring 156 mm x 156 mm, with a total area spanning 1.96 square meters. The thermal panels have an optical yield of 0.7 and a flow rate of 60 L.

The company is offering the panels with its aHMonitor monitoring system, which allows system owners and installers to visualize information such as CO2 emissions. The Zaragoza-based photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) panel manufacturer said that depending on the size and type of project, the new modules can ensure an investment return of around four years.