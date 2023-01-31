Borosil expands solar glass capacity in India

From pv magazine India

Borosil Renewables has expanded its solar panel glass manufacturing capacity in India to 1,000 tons per day by starting trial production at its third solar glass furnace, which has a capacity of 550 tons per day. With 1,000 tons per day od capacity, it can supply solar glass for 6 GW of solar module production per year.

The company’s other two furnaces in India have production capacities of 240 tons per day and 210 tons per day.

The manufacturer now has a cumulative solar glass capacity of 1,300 tons per day in India and Germany, including 300 tons per day in Germany added through the acquisition of Europe’s largest solar glass manufacturer, Interfloat Group.