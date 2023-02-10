Only5mins! – Europe’s hottest heat pump markets

pv magazine speaks to Jan Rosenow, principal and director of European programs for the Regulatory Assistance Project (RAP), about Europe’s top heat pump markets. He says Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, Germany and Finland posted the strongest growth in 2022.

Jan Rosenow

Image: pv magazine

