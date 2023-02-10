SnapNrack introduces solar mount that attaches to module before roof

From pv magazine USA

SnapNrack has announced TopSpeed, an innovative new solar panel mount designed to be attached to the panel on the ground, before being hoisted to the rooftop for installation.

The solar racking supplier said the new product is aimed at reducing installation times and limiting time spent on rooftops. SnapNrack said the duration of time spent on rooftops can be cut by more than 50%, compared to traditional racking solutions. This is a boon to the safety of installation workers.

The mounts are attached to the roof, leveled and aligned on SnapNrack’s universal skirt. The process helps simplify materials staging and racking assembly.

The installation process involves three steps. First, TopSpeed mounts are attached to the solar modules. Next, wire management is performed, with Smart Clips and module level power electronics (MLPE) frame kits set in place. These first two steps are performed on the ground, while the universal skirt is laid out on the roof. Finally, the modules are quickly affixed to the skirt.

The product is UL certified and is rated to perform under 90 mph to 180 mph wind loads and up to 90 pounds per square foot of snow load. All mounts are secured with a proprietary half-inch head wood screw and roof sealant. The design allows for single-tool installation. The mounting system includes new features like retained fasteners and deck mounts.

The product is made of alloy aluminum and 300 series stainless steel. It is finished on the top with a black oxide bolt and bonding clip and a black anodized clamp, while the bottom has a mill finish. It is approved for installations between zero-degree and 90-degree roof pitches.

The product will be displayed at Intersolar North America 2023 in Long Beach, California, at the SnapNrack b0oth from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16.