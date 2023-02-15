Only5mins! – Pushing the boundaries of tandem perovskite-silicon solar

pv magazine speaks to Gianluca Coletti, program manager of tandem photovoltaic tech at Dutch research institute TNO, about initial attempts to bring tandem perovskite-silicon solar cells to market. He says the first PV products based on the highly efficient technology could make an appearance sooner than expected.

Gianluca Coletti

Image: pv magazine

