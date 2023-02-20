Risen claims 23.89% efficiency with heterojunction solar modules

China's Risen Energy has improved the power conversion efficiency of its heterojunction solar module series from 23.65% to 23.89%. Germany's TÜV SUD has confirmed the results and noted that the modules have a maximum power rating of 741.456 W.

The last time that the panel manufacturer reported an improvement with its module line was in December 2021, when its panel efficiency rose from 23.08% to 23.65% and its maximum power was 721.016 W.

“This improvement in efficiency is due to technological innovations like ultra-thin wafers, zero busbar technology, the Hyper-link interconnection and encapsulation material,” it said. “The module also features an extremely stable temperature coefficient and a high bifaciality of up to 85% ±10%, capable of maintaining its power output above 90% after 30 years of use.”

The company said the panels feature 100-micrometer, ultra-thin cell technology. It said it produces the modules under low-temperature processes, but it did not provide any additional technical details.