Gautam Solar releases 550 W bifacial solar module with 21.27% efficiency

India's Gautam Solar has unveiled its new G2X bifacial module line. The new products are available in peak power outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W, with with front side conversion efficiencies between 20.11% and 21.27% under standard temperature conditions.

The open-circuit voltage is 48.83-49.48 V, and the short-circuit current is 13.55 A to 13.92 A. The rear side reportedly offers a 10% to 30% additional gain in power generation.

The modules also feature an IP68-rated split junction box with an individual bypass diode and an anodized aluminum alloy frame. The module can be used with operating temperatures of between -40 C and 85 C. Its operating temperature coefficient is -0.30% per degree Celsius.

The modules are included in India's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). The list includes eligible models and manufacturers of solar modules that comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The modules feature 144 monocrystalline half-cells and 10 busbars. They measure 2,280 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weigh 27.1 kg.

Gautam Solar currently has a module manufacturing capacity of 400 MW, but plans to expand that to 1 GW.