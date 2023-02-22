Coal India tenders 20 MW of captive solar

From pv magazine India
CIL Navikarniya Urja has launched bidding for the construction of a 20 MW grid-connected solar project for captive consumption by Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. (BCCL), another subsidiary of Coal India. The project will be built at BCCL’s Dugdha Washery facility in the Indian state of Jharkhand.
CIL Navikarniya Urja will serve as the project management consultant for the 20 MW project.
The EPC contractor will handle installation, testing, and commissioning of the project, along with transmission line/cable from the plant take-off point to the interconnecting substations and bays at substations. It will also provide operation and maintenance support for the plant and the associated transmission system for five years.
The total contract period is 2,190 days.
