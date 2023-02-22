Inverter sizing guides grid connection, rules US court

From pv magazine USA
The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has ruled that a solar power facility’s alternating current (AC) size is the technical consideration that matters when determining “Qualifying Facility” status under PURPA. The case was filed by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).
The case focused on Broadview Solar’s facility in Montana, which applied for an 80 MW (AC) Qualifying Facility electricity contract with the state under PURPA guidelines. The facility was sized at 80 MW (AC)/160 MW (DC) of solar power, and 50 MW/200 MWh of batteries. Broadview Solar says the site will feature 20 inverters, rated at 4 MW (AC) each.
An initial ruling from the Montana Public Utilities Commission in September 2020 stated that the solar power facility should be based upon its direct current (DC) rating, which is the same way in which solar panels are rated. Broadview Solar argued that its peak grid output, determined by its inverters, is what should be considered. The commission realized this was a departure from previous logic, but they went with it anyway. Broadview Solar appealed.
Popular content
The Montana Supreme Court has ruled against the commission’s apparent anti-solar biases in the past. In March 2021, the commission vacated its prior ruling, instead stating that the facility’s peak grid output was the motivation for PURPA’s legislation.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.