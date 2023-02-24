AUO, SAS join forces to strengthen Taiwan’s PV industry

SAS has agreed to provide AUO with M10 monocrystalline solar cells under a long-term supply deal.
“SAS has completed its expansion in 2022 by establishing a brand new M10 production line, which is also compatible with G12,” the two manufacturers said in a joint statement. “The average efficiency will reach 23.5% – the highest performance in Taiwan market – and SAS will keep pushing the power limit in the future.”
They said that their new deal is the result of a long partnership.
“SAS and AUO will work together to create a world-class high-efficiency M10 cells and solar modules for Taiwan's solar industry,” they said. “In the future, new generation N type technology – TOPcon – will be introduced.”
AUO currently makes ingots, wafers and solar modules at the Houli Science Park in Taichung, Taiwan. Its PV business also offers turnkey PV systems.
SAS has produced wafers, solar cells and modules at a factory in Chunan, Taiwan, since 2005.
