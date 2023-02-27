Axitec expands solar panel capacity to 2 GW

From pv magazine Germany

German PV module manufacturer Axitec has revealed plans to increase its annual production capacity from around 1.2 GW to 2 GW by the end of this year.

It said it aims to meet growing solar module demand in Europe, particularly in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It will expand capacity at its production facilities in China, India and Vietnam, where it is converting its production lines to n-type TOPCon technology.

It sells TOPCon panels under the Axiperfect brand. Its n-type TOPCon solar modules have output s ranging from 410 W to 425 W. They are designed for residential applications, according to the manufacturer. The modules have efficiencies of 21.0% to 21.76 %.

The company said that it plans to further increase production over the next few years. In 2026, it wants its PV module production capacity to reach 4 GW.