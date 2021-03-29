Axitec releases 510 W solar panels

From pv magazine Germany

Axitec, a German solar module supplier and battery manufacturer, has launched two new modules with power ratings of 410 W and 510 W.

The two half-cell modules feature 182 mm wafers and will be available from the second quarter of this year, the company said. Its AXIpremium XXL HC (silver/white) and AXIblackpremium XL HC (black backsheets/black frame) will be available throughout the world in 108-cell and 144-cell variants. Axitec said it will continues to improve the power ratings of the PV modules throughout the course of this year.

The company said that its AXIpremium XXL HC modules – featuring 108 cells and a glass area of ​​less than 2 square meters – are ideal for installations on top of buildings in Germany. Its 144-cell modules, on the other hand, cannot be installed on rooftops in Germany, but they are suitable for ground-mounted PV systems, it said.

Axitec is based in Böblingen, in the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg, where it produces monocrystalline and polycrystalline PV modules. It has an annual production capacity of around 800 MW.

This year, it plans to devote about 40% of its manufacturing capacity to the production of the new PV modules, rising to 80% in 2022, CEO Steffen Wiedmann told pv magazine. He declined to comment on pricing.