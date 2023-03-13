Indonesian utility PLN seeks equity partners for large scale PV, wind projects

PNL Indonesia Power (PNL IP), a unit of Indonesian utility PT PLN (Persero), has invited potential investors to submit their expression of interest in participating as equity partners in the Proyek Hijaunesia 2023 project, an initiative aimed at the construction of several large scale ground-mounted and floating solar plants, as well as wind farms.
The company said it will retain a majority stake in each tendered project and that the plants will be located in the islands of Java and Bali, as well as in the Aceh semi-autonomous province on the northwest part of Sumatra Island.
“Furthermore, in line with the direction of the Ministry of Industry to support the development of the national Solar PV industry, PLN IP would also support the invitation of Tier-1 Solar PV manufacturers who intend to set up factories in Indonesia to contribute towards meeting the local content requirements,” PNL IP said in the tender document.
Interested investors and manufacturers will have time until March 16 to submit their proposals.
In January, PT PLN Nusantara Power, another unit of PT PLN, launched the pre-qualification process for a tender to deploy a 100 MW floating solar plant. In 2020, PLN tendered two floating PV projects with capacities of 60 MW and 90 MW. The final prices came in at $0.0374/kWh and $0.0368/kWh, respectively.
Indonesia began supporting large-scale PV via a law issued in April 2017. The country’s cumulative installed PV capacity remains negligible, at roughly 211 MW by the end of 2021, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
The Indonesian government wants the country to deploy 6.5 GW of solar by 2025 and 45 GW by 2050.
