AEG unveils high-voltage residential battery

AEG unveiled a new high-voltage battery for residential and commercial applications at the Solar Solutions trade show this week in Amsterdam.

“The AEG High Voltage Battery is suitable for systems with a maximum system voltage of 1500 Vdc,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Allowing the connection of up to four batteries in parallel, it provides maximum planning flexibility for solar installations with energy storage and grants the possibility to cover the need of small residential installations up to commercial-size installations.”

The German electrical equipment supplier offers the new products in two versions, with respective nominal capacities of 10 kWh and 15 kWh. The smaller device measures 971 mm x 654 mm x 227 mm and weighs 105 kg. It features a nominal voltage of 268.8 V, a voltage range of 235.2-294 V, and a charge voltage of 240 V.

The larger battery measures 1,205 mm x 654 mm x 227 mm and weighs 143 kg. It has a nominal voltage of 384 V, a voltage range of 336-420 V, and a charge voltage of 420 V.

The new batteries are IP65-rated and come with a 10-year warranty. They reportedly have a lifecycle of more than 6,000 cycles.

“The battery is designed for indoor use thanks to its sleek design and compact size,” the spokesperson said. “As a standalone, plug-and-play solution with a robust structure guaranteed to up to 6000 cycles or 10 years, whichever occurs first. It minimizes maintenance efforts.”

AEG currently distributes its high-voltage battery in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, as well as some countries in Eastern Europe. It said the devices are certified for all major European jurisdictions, however.