Huasun claims 23.30% efficiency, 723.97 W output for utility-scale solar panels

Huasun says it Himalaya G12-132 solar module for applications in large-scale PV projects have a power conversion efficiency of 23.30% and an output of 723.97 W. Germany's TÜV SUD has confirmed the results.

“It is another significant breakthrough after Himalaya module power reached 715 W in January this year,” Huasun said in a statement.

The Chinese heterojunction (HJT) module maker said the panels have an open-circuit voltage of 49.46 V, a short-circuit current of 17.57 A, and a fill factor of 83.29%. They are based on 210 mm HJT solar cells with single-sided micro-crystalline technology, combined with a super multi-busbar (SMBB) design

“During the module production, Himalaya G12-132 series modules are encapsulated with polyisobutylene (PIB) and integrated with light conversion film, which can maximize the modules’ water resistance and air tightness as well as to reduce the damage to the cells caused by ultraviolet radiation and improve its absorption,” the company said. “So, the modules can realize a higher efficient and stabler performance.”

Popular content

In the second half of 2022, Huasun launched the G12 series of HJT solar modules, with a focus on large, utility-scale projects. The panels had a maximum power output of 700 W and a module efficiency of up to 22.53%. The projects built with Huasun G12 series modules can save on balance-of-system (BOS) costs, while also deliver a lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE), so end users can generate more energy, it said.

Last week, Huasun started manufacturing panels at its HJT solar cell factory in Xuancheng, in China's Anhui province. The new factory will have an annual capacity of 2.4 GW and will exclusively produce bifacial 182 mm HJT cells based on a cell tech with a power conversion efficiency of 25.26%. The results have been confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research, in Hamelin, Germany.