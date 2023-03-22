Green Akku introduces balcony solar modules with storage

From pv magazine Germany

Green Akku, a German supplier of solar modules for application on balconies, has developed a residential battery designed for balcony PV modules. It says that the new lithium iron phosphate battery will allow homeowners to self-consume all of the power generated by their balcony solar panels, without having to feed it into the grid.

Green Akku offers two separate “selfPV” complete packages, with either one or two 380 W solar modules. The kit includes a 24 V/100 Ah battery with a storage capacity of 2.56 kWh, a module inverter, a solar controller, and other accessories such as cables and solar plugs.

System owners can also use a smart controller to determine whether the battery stores the electricity or feeds it into the home network. Programming and power consumption can be adjusted depending on the weather and season.

Green Akku said the selfPV kits are more expensive than larger rooftop systems.

“With a self-consumption of around 640 kWh of solar power per year, the kits would still pay for themselves after five to 10 years for the end customer,” the company said.