Systovi unveils ultra-lightweight solar panels

From pv magazine France
Systovi recently unveiled a new prototype of ultra-lightweight solar modules weigh just 3 kg/m2.
“With the mounting structure, the total weight will be 4 kg/m2,” Matthieu del Rizzo, a Systovi spokesperson, told pv magazine France.
The French PV manufacturer says the panels can only be deploye by approved installers. The prototype measures 1.80 m2 and has 330 W of power output. It features M6 cells, encapsulated in fiberglass.
Systovi says it will begin selling the new panels in 2024. Baptiste Duclos, marketing project manager for the company, said it will switch to M10 cells from 2025.
Systovi opened a new assembly line in March near Nantes, France. It invested €1.5 million ($1.59 million) to double its production capacity from 40 MW to 80 MW. The company says it hopes the investments will help to shift the PV supply chain to France.
