Ireland to slash VAT on residential PV to 0%

The Irish government plans to introduce a reduction in VAT for solar modules to 0%.

The country's minister of environment, Eamon Ryan, made the announcement on its Twitter account.

No VAT on new solar panels saving households €1,000 #GreensInGovernment There is also the @SEAI_ie solar grant of up to €2,400. The solar revolution is here : no planning, payment for excess energy, reduce bills.

— Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) April 2, 2023

According to several Irish media reports, lawmakers will discuss the new measure as part of the finance bill this week.

In October, the Irish Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage announced revisions to planning regulations to allow homeowners to install solar panels on their rooftops without planning permission. Under the new rules, homeowners will be allowed to use 100% of their rooftop surfaces for PV systems, from just 50%.

Ireland supports rooftop PV operating under its net metering scheme, via a rebate program. The scheme is designed to deploy around 380 MW of solar capacity.