Ireland to slash VAT on residential PV to 0%

The Irish government plans to introduce a reduction in VAT for solar modules to 0%.
The country's minister of environment, Eamon Ryan, made the announcement on its Twitter account.
No VAT on new solar panels saving households €1,000 #GreensInGovernment
There is also the @SEAI_ie solar grant of up to €2,400.
The solar revolution is here : no planning, payment for excess energy, reduce bills.
https://t.co/HIgSNzjx45
— Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) April 2, 2023
Popular content
According to several Irish media reports, lawmakers will discuss the new measure as part of the finance bill this week.
In October, the Irish Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage announced revisions to planning regulations to allow homeowners to install solar panels on their rooftops without planning permission. Under the new rules, homeowners will be allowed to use 100% of their rooftop surfaces for PV systems, from just 50%.
Ireland supports rooftop PV operating under its net metering scheme, via a rebate program. The scheme is designed to deploy around 380 MW of solar capacity.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.