India records 14.7 GW of new solar in fiscal 2024

From pv magazine India
India installed about 14.7 GW of solar capacity in fiscal 2024. This included 11.7 GW of utility-scale solar installations and 3 GW of rooftop solar. The top three states for new additions were Gujarat (4.8 GW), Rajasthan (3.4 GW), and Madhya Pradesh (0.8 GW), according to JMK Research & Analytics.
As of March 31, 2024, about 68.2 GW of utility-scale solar capacity had been commissioned in India, while another 65.6 GW is under pipeline (where auctions are completed). Rajasthan has 19.9 GW of installed solar capacity, followed by Gujarat (10.6 GW) and Karnataka (9.2 GW).
JMK said India will commission about 16.9 GW of new utility-scale solar projects and 4 GW of rooftop or onsite solar projects in the year ending March 31, 2025.
Popular content
Jinko, Longi, and Trina were the top three module suppliers in India in fiscal 2024. Their module shipments to India will fall in the April-June quarter because of the imposition of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) order for PV modules, effective from April 1, 2024.
Domestic panel manufacturers Waaree, Adani, and Vikram Solar exported about 50% to 70% of their total solar module production in fiscal 2024. Sungrow, Fimer and Sineng led in inverter shipments.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.