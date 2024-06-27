India records 14.7 GW of new solar in fiscal 2024

From pv magazine India

India installed about 14.7 GW of solar capacity in fiscal 2024. This included 11.7 GW of utility-scale solar installations and 3 GW of rooftop solar. The top three states for new additions were Gujarat (4.8 GW), Rajasthan (3.4 GW), and Madhya Pradesh (0.8 GW), according to JMK Research & Analytics.

As of March 31, 2024, about 68.2 GW of utility-scale solar capacity had been commissioned in India, while another 65.6 GW is under pipeline (where auctions are completed). Rajasthan has 19.9 GW of installed solar capacity, followed by Gujarat (10.6 GW) and Karnataka (9.2 GW).

JMK said India will commission about 16.9 GW of new utility-scale solar projects and 4 GW of rooftop or onsite solar projects in the year ending March 31, 2025.

Jinko, Longi, and Trina were the top three module suppliers in India in fiscal 2024. Their module shipments to India will fall in the April-June quarter because of the imposition of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) order for PV modules, effective from April 1, 2024.

Domestic panel manufacturers Waaree, Adani, and Vikram Solar exported about 50% to 70% of their total solar module production in fiscal 2024. Sungrow, Fimer and Sineng led in inverter shipments.