Puerto Rico ranks seventh in US rankings for residential solar per capita

From pv magazine USA

Luma Energy, the company responsible for power transmission in Puerto Rico, announced that it has supported more than 54,000 customer connections to rooftop solar in 21 months, representing 330 MW added to the grid.

As a result of this progress, Puerto Rico now ranks seventh among all US states and territories in residential solar energy adoption per capita, according to net metering data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Luma fully supports the growth of clean renewable energy; in fact, in a range of activities from connecting customers to rooftop solar, to interconnecting utility-scale renewable plants, to rebuilding and modernizing the electric grid, the over 3,000 men and women of Luma are accelerating the clean energy transformation for Puerto Ricans. Looking ahead, we are committed to working together with our customers, our regulator, elected leaders and other partners to establish Puerto Rico as a sustainable, clean energy leader for generations to come, said Wayne Stensby, president and CEO of Luma

Luma Energy became the operator in Puerto Rico in 2021, replacing the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) in that role. The company launched an accelerated solar connection program that the company says provides customers with shorter wait times for approval. The program has increased customer connections to an average of 3,400 each month, Luma reports. In the 21 months since Luma assumed operations of the electric system, the company says that the number of interconnected residential solar customers has tripled compared to what was achieved in the previous decade, growing from approximately 24,000 to over 78,000 total solar connections.

“Luma has streamlined the net metering process, shortening average wait times to under 30 days. Luma’s centralized approach and collaboration with the solar and storage industry have driven steady growth in solar installations, ensuring energy resilience and savings for tens of thousands of Puerto Rican families. We look forward to our continued collaboration and expanding the adoption of renewable energy across the island,” said P.J. Wilson, executive director of the Solar and Energy Storage Association of Puerto Rico (SESA).

In addition to advancing more home solar connections for customers, Luma reports it is working toward more than 1.3 GW of utility-scale renewable generation to Puerto Rico’s electric grid.