India’s BHEL to make electrolyzers

From pv magazine India
India's Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is moving into the green hydrogen space. It said it seeks to engage a business consultant to explore opportunities in electrolyzer production and the green hydrogen value chain.
“BHEL has identified the hydrogen economy value chain as a potential business play and has started efforts to realize the same,” stated BHEL. “This is in line with the company’s aspirations of identification and diversification into emerging technology areas for growth and sustainability and simultaneously increasing the share of the non-coal business.”
The company intends to hire a consulting firm that has experience and expertise in creating strategies and roadmaps, which should include recommendations on potential partners. The consulting firm will also provide assistance in building the business related to electrolyzer manufacturing and the green hydrogen value chain.
