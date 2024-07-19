The Hydrogen Stream: Europe could miss 2030 hydrogen targets

The European Court of Auditors said the European Union will likely miss its 2030 renewable hydrogen targets because the bloc's political ambitions are not backed by solid analysis. “The auditors call for a reality check to ensure that the EU’s targets are realistic and that its strategic choices on the way ahead will not impair the competitiveness of key industries or create new dependencies,” the European institution said in a recent report.

The US Department of Energy said it has signed a $12.6 billion deal with Arches to build a hydrogen hub in California – the first of seven planned across the United States. California Governor Gavin Newsom said that hydrogen will help to decarbonize three major ports and support more than 200 cargo-handling machines, 5,000 fuel-cell trucks, 1,000 fuel-cell buses, and one marine vessel.

ZeroAvia said it will partner with Ryze to supply hydrogen for engine and flight testing at Cotswold Airport, England. This partnership will support increased hydrogen demand for the ZA600 powertrain, designed for up to 20-seat aircraft, said ZeroAvia.

Masdar said it has raised $1 billion through its second green bond issuance, divided into two $500 million tranches with five-year and 10-year tenors. It has allocated 70% to international investors and 30% to investors across the Middle East and North Africa. The funds will support equity commitments for new greenfield projects in developing economies. Masdar said aims to expand its renewable energy capacity to 100 GW by 2030 and become a leading green hydrogen producer.