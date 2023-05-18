New model to assess levelized cost of hydrogen in PV-powered electrolysis

The model works based on four different scenarios: a fully grid-disconnected plant or Islanded Facility (ILF) which generates exclusively green hydrogen; a plant that can buy electricity from the grid with no option for selling it back or Facility with Grid Import (FGI); a facility that can sell electricity to the grid with no option of buying it or Facility with Grid Export (FGE); and a plant that can either import electricity from or export electricity to the local power grid or Facility with Grid Import and Export (FGIE).

Popular content

For the first plant, the research team found that its LCOH might be $10.68/kg in Saudi Arabia, $12.0/kg in Australia, $13.86/kg in Singapore, and $42.12/kg in Germany, with the difference between these three countries being attributable mainly to the solar radiation levels and the costs being estimated by assuming the cost of water to be zero. “The stronger the solar irradiance, the lower the LCOH and smaller the solar PV farm,” the academics said.

For Singapore only, the researchers also identified the LCOH of the other project typologies and found it is $11.78/kg, $12.55/kg, and $10.44/kg for the FGI, FGE, and FGIE projects, respectively.

“Clearly, grid connectivity in any configuration lowers LCOH compared to ILF,” they explained. ” Clearly, grid connectivity in any configuration lowers LCOH compared to ILF the he focus should be on advances in solar PV, storage, and battery technologies.”

According to their analysis, an LCOH of $3.29/kg to $4.15/kg could be through a 60% reduction in solar PV Capex, a 20% increase in electrolyzer performance, a 75% reduction in battery Capex, and a discount factor of 0.01%. “Indeed, green hydrogen seems like a potential yet costly silver bullet for deep decarbonization at this time,” they concluded.