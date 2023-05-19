Latvia to host 400 MW solar plant

Latvian renewable energy developer PurpleGreen Energy B plans to build a 400 MW solar power plant in Balvi, in the northern Latgale region of Latvia, on the border with Russia.
The company expects to begin construction on the facility next year, as reported by the Public Broadcasting of Latvia. The plant will be situated on an agricultural surface owned by the local farmer Kotiņi.
The media outlet said that the location choice was influenced by the proximity of a high-voltage power line currently connected to Russia, which is set to be disconnected soon. Latvia has plans to transition away from Russia's high-voltage electricity lines by 2025, according to the article.
This is not the first large-scale PV project under development in the Baltic country. In January, Green Genius said it was set to build a 100 MW of unsubsidized solar in Jekabpils, southeastern Latvia. The Lithuanian renewables developer said this solar park could sell electricity to the spot market or via power purchase agreements.
Lithuania-based Ignitis announced a plan in September to invest up to €270 million ($273.8 million) in acquiring an undisclosed Latvian renewables company. The company holds the rights to develop a 200 MW hybrid wind-solar project at an undisclosed location in Latvia. Ignitis, which currently operates a 4 MW solar park in Obeniai, Lithuania, will increase its total capacity to 7.4 MW this year, according to a company spokesperson cited by pv magazine.
Latvia had 56 MW of cumulative solar capacity by the end of last year, with the majority, 49 MW, deployed in 2022, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country currently supports rooftop PV through a net metering scheme.
