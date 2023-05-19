Latvia to host 400 MW solar plant

Latvian renewable energy developer PurpleGreen Energy B plans to build a 400 MW solar power plant in Balvi, in the northern Latgale region of Latvia, on the border with Russia.

The company expects to begin construction on the facility next year, as reported by the Public Broadcasting of Latvia. The plant will be situated on an agricultural surface owned by the local farmer Kotiņi.

The media outlet said that the location choice was influenced by the proximity of a high-voltage power line currently connected to Russia, which is set to be disconnected soon. Latvia has plans to transition away from Russia's high-voltage electricity lines by 2025, according to the article.