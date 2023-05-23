New solar panels produce water from humidity

US manufacturer Source Global has developed a solar module technology that generates drinking water from atmospheric humidity using PV electricity.

The company, formerly known as Zero Mass Water, claims their new panel is “the world's first renewable drinking water system” and can operate independently in various locations throughout the world.

The Commercial Hydropanel and R3 Residential Hydropanel, with a lifespan of around 15 years, can function with as little as 10% humidity in the air.

While specific details about the patented technology were not disclosed, Source Global explained that the panel's PV unit produces electricity to power fans extracting water vapor from the air. The collected vapor is then converted into liquid water using the panel's internal heat.

A self-contained system maintains water circulation and cleanliness in a storage tank, followed by mineralization for ideal composition and taste.

Popular content

Commercial panels are already deployed in remote areas, indigenous communities, camps, and arid deserts, such as Oman, where the company established its inaugural “water farm.”

Residential panels, priced at $2,950 per unit, including deposit, domestic connection kit, and warranty, are sold in pairs and can yield an average of 4 to 10 liters of clean water per day.

The panel for residential applications.