APsystems releases microinverter for balcony PV systems

APsystems has developed an EZ1 microinverter with an efficiency rating of 97.3% and a nominal maximum power point tracker (MPPT) efficiency of 99.5%. It can be connected to two high-power solar modules.

EZ1 microinverter

Image: APsystems

Share

China-based inverter manufacturer APsystems has released a new microinverter for balcony PV systems and do-it-yourself (DIY) solar installations.

“This series of products can be directly connected to the electrical socket through the AC cable plug to transmit the power to the grid and load, greatly simplifying the PV system design, installation and operation and maintenance,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “With integrated WiFi and Bluetooth, users can commission, monitor and make an online diagnosis via cell phone App.”

The EZ1 microinverters boast a 97.3% efficiency rating and a 99.5% nominal maximum power point tracker (MPPT) efficiency. They operate within a voltage range of 16 V to 60 V and offer a nominal output voltage of 600 VA to 799 VA.

Popular content

The inverters measure 263 mm x 218 mm x 36.5 mm and weigh 2.8 kg. They are equipped with an IP67 enclosure rating and use a natural convection cooling system.

The microinverters also come with a 12-year product warranty and can be connected to two solar modules. It has a maximum input current of 20A and is designed to complement high-power modules.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.