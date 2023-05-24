APsystems releases microinverter for balcony PV systems

The EZ1 microinverters boast a 97.3% efficiency rating and a 99.5% nominal maximum power point tracker (MPPT) efficiency. They operate within a voltage range of 16 V to 60 V and offer a nominal output voltage of 600 VA to 799 VA.

The inverters measure 263 mm x 218 mm x 36.5 mm and weigh 2.8 kg. They are equipped with an IP67 enclosure rating and use a natural convection cooling system.

The microinverters also come with a 12-year product warranty and can be connected to two solar modules. It has a maximum input current of 20A and is designed to complement high-power modules.