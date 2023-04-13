Yingli releases 435 W n-type TOPCon solar panel with 22.28% efficiency

Yingli Solar has unveiled new bifacial n-type TOPCon solar modules for rooftop applications.



“Using lighter materials and frames, Panda 3.0 Pro 108 cell has advantages of lightness and easy installation in addition to high power, high efficiency, high bifaciality, and high reliability,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The product is more suitable for residential power plants and other distributed power plants.”

The 108-cell Panda 3.0 PRO modules are available in six versions, with power outputs ranging from 410 W to 435 W and efficiencies ranging from 21.0% to 22.28%. The open-circuit voltage is between 37.75 V and 38.69 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.91 A and 14.22 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

The panels measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 24.8 kg. They feature IP67 enclosures and 2 mm tempered glass. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The new products come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

Popular content

“A new surface passivation system improved the cell's open-circuit voltage,” the company spokesperson said. “And a low-power laser splitting technology reduces cell cutting loss.”

The modules are based on a TOPCon 24.5%-efficient cells with front-laminated composite film passivation. This reportedly enables the back tunnel oxide passivation contact technology to improve the cell open-circuit voltage by more than 710 mV.

Yingli currently has a TOPCon cell capacity of 5 GW. It should reach 10 GW next year and 15 GW in 2024. In August, it unveiled a 156-cell Panda 3.0 PRO module with power outputs up to 615 W.