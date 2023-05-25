French gas supplier Butagaz acquires large-roof PV specialist

From pv magazine France
French energy supplier Butagaz – which invested in Soltéa and Solewa in 2021 and acquired Sys EnR in late 2022 – has started to expand its presence in the PV market with the purchase of O'SiToiT. It notes that O'SiToiT specializes in large-roof PV arrays, particularly on agricultural and industrial hangars.
O'SiToiT, which was established in 2009, has completed more than 200 projects, including resale and self-consumption arrangements. With 25 employees, it serves diverse customers such as farmers, local authorities, and industrialists in the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes and Bourgogne-Franche Comté regions.
“In the current energy context, it is necessary to carry out efficient, reliable, and sustainable actions for our professional customers,” said Bruce Febvret, founder and general manager of O'SiToiT. “Thanks to this partnership, we will promote O'SiToiT's expertise, accelerate our development, and expand our territory in service of the energy transition. Joining the Butagaz group's solar entity ensures access to cutting-edge expertise, progress in recruitment, and training of new employees.”
Butagaz aims to work with its subsidiaries, Soltea, Solwea, and Sys Enr, which employ 200 people across most of France and generate nearly €100 million ($107.4 million) in revenue. To enhance its territorial network, the company plans to increase its regional offices from seven to 13 this year.
