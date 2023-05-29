PV system collapses on roof of sports facility in Spain

From pv magazine Spain

Bilbao Kirolak, a municipal company under the Bilbao City Council in Spain, has announced the closure of the part of the San Inazio Sports Center due to a roof collapse. The rest of the facility in the city of Bilbao remains open and operational. The cause of the collapse is now under investigation.

Mayor Juan Mari Aburto stated in a local radio interview that heavy rains and the presence of numerous solar panels on the sports center's rooftop may have caused the collapse.

Popular content

The solar panels were installed in 2010 after Inbisa Construcción was awarded the project, making it the largest photovoltaic roof in Bizkaia at the time. The project originally consisted of 120 solar panels, but based on the photograph of the collapse, an estimated 168 solar panels were present. The total investment in the project by the company amounted to €411,000 ($440,797).