European Energy secures approval for 250 MW solar plant in southern Italy

Danish renewable energy company European Energy says it has secured all necessary approvals to build a 250 MW solar power plant in Vizzini, in the province of Catania, Sicily, in southern Italy.
The company said the PV facility will be located close to a substation owned by Italian grid operator Terna in Vizzini and that it will occupy a surface of around 200 hectares.
“At the moment, both traditional photovoltaic and ‘tracker' solutions are being technically evaluated, to increase energy production with panels that follow the orientation of the sun, as well as ‘agrivoltaic' solutions to reconcile electricity production and agricultural yield of valuable crops,” European Energy said in a statement, without providing further technical or financial details.
If built, the plant will become Italy's largest PV plant. Currently, the country's biggest solar plant is also owned and operated by the Danish company. It is a 123 MW solar project in Troia, in the province of Foggia. The facility was integrated with an ancient archaeological site discovered during surveys for the project.
“We have already demonstrated our ability to design, develop and manage record renewable energy projects of significant size and complexity,” said Alessandro Migliorini, Country Manager Italy of European Energy. “With this authorization, we take a further step forward in our strategic path, we will continue to invest in Italy for the realization of renewable energy projects, mainly wind and photovoltaic, always linked to programs for the recovery of the cultural environment or the development of the natural heritage of the territory on which they insist.”
