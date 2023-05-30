TSUN unveils new series of microinverters

Chinese inverter manufacturer TSUN has released a line of 3 kW single-phase microinverters for complex installation environments.
“With an input current of up to 18.5 A, TITAN series microinverters are perfectly compatible PV modules of various sizes and power ranges, especially the mainstream 182 mm and 210 mm large-sized modules,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “It can also meet the demands of module development trends for the next three to five years.”
The company offers three versions: the TSOL-MP2250, the TSOL-MP3000, and the TSOL-MS3000.
The first model weighs 6.4 kg and connects to up to four solar panels. It offers 2.2 kW of output, with a nominal output current of 10.2 A and a maximum input voltage of 60 V. Its efficiency is 97.0%, with a CEC weighted efficiency of 96.5%.
The second version weighs 7.2 kg and can be coupled with up to six panels. It offers 3 kW of output, a nominal output current of 13.6 A, six inputs, and a maximum input voltage of 60 V. Its efficiency is 97.1%, with a CEC weighted efficiency of 96.6%.
The third product, weighing 6.8 kg, can link to up to eight panels. It features 3 kW of output, a nominal output current of 13.6 A, four inputs, and a maximum input voltage of 120 V. Its efficiency is 97.2%, with a CEC weighted efficiency of 96.7%.
All models measure 354 mm x 294 mm x 60 mm and offer IP67 protection. TSUN also offers a 12-year product warranty.
“Over the next 12 to 18 months, TSUN's goal remains to raise standards and reduce costs, aiming to lower the target price for microinverter channels to $0.05/W,” said the TSUN spokesperson.
