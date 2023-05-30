TSUN unveils new series of microinverters

The first model weighs 6.4 kg and connects to up to four solar panels. It offers 2.2 kW of output, with a nominal output current of 10.2 A and a maximum input voltage of 60 V. Its efficiency is 97.0%, with a CEC weighted efficiency of 96.5%.

The second version weighs 7.2 kg and can be coupled with up to six panels. It offers 3 kW of output, a nominal output current of 13.6 A, six inputs, and a maximum input voltage of 60 V. Its efficiency is 97.1%, with a CEC weighted efficiency of 96.6%.

The third product, weighing 6.8 kg, can link to up to eight panels. It features 3 kW of output, a nominal output current of 13.6 A, four inputs, and a maximum input voltage of 120 V. Its efficiency is 97.2%, with a CEC weighted efficiency of 96.7%.

All models measure 354 mm x 294 mm x 60 mm and offer IP67 protection. TSUN also offers a 12-year product warranty.

“Over the next 12 to 18 months, TSUN's goal remains to raise standards and reduce costs, aiming to lower the target price for microinverter channels to $0.05/W,” said the TSUN spokesperson.