Germany surpasses 3 million PV systems as demand soars

Germany connected its 3 millionth PV system to the grid this week, according to BSW-Solar. The German solar industry association expects the nation to reach the 4 million mark by as early as next year, with nearly 350,000 new PV systems recorded this year alone. The total installed solar capacity in Germany now exceeds 70 GW.

Homeowners are making significant investments in solar energy, with more than twice the number of new PV systems installed in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Carsten Körnig, general manager of BSW Solar, attributed this 129% increase to rising demand for solar technology amid the energy crisis and improved framework conditions.

The popularity of plug-in solar balcony solar modules is also on the rise, and over five million households are already using solar energy from their own roofs for electricity and heat generation. Additionally, Germany has approximately 2.6 million solar thermal systems predominantly used by private households for hot water and space heating.

Germany exceeded its 7 GW photovoltaic expansion target last year, and it appears that the goal of reaching 9 GW this year will also be met. However, the federal government aims to achieve an installed photovoltaic capacity of 215 GW by 2030.

According to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), linear extrapolation suggests a monthly increase of 1.56 GW is required to achieve this goal. Körnig emphasized the need to install approximately 30% more solar power each year over the next four years compared to the previous year in order to reach the desired solarization rate.

Evaluation by the association reveals that one-third of Germany's PV capacity is installed on private and commercial buildings, as well as open lands. The federal government aims to distribute roughly half of the target 215 GW on roofs and open spaces.