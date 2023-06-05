EN.IT and Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul sign green hydrogen MOU

The Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, represented by the Secretariat of Environment and Infrastructure (Sema) Marjorie Kauffmann, has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the company EN.IT SpA, an international renewable energy operator focused on sustainable project development, collaborating with local and international stakeholders to provide the most reliable solutions in the production of clean energy.

Under the agreement, EN.IT commits to the installation of a new wind farm in Rio Grande do Sul that will supply green hydrogen and 250,000 tons of green ammonia per year through renewable energy.

This is the fifth MOU signed between the Brazilian government and private companies for the development of green hydrogen projects. It represents a further step in the direction of decarbonization and hydrogen production through renewable sources – as established by the bill PL 725 of 2022, regulating the integration of hydrogen as an energy source in Brazil – and establishes incentive parameters for the use of sustainable hydrogen.

For EN.IT, the Brazilian project represents only the first step in the company’s dawn2zero initiative, which is a dedicated platform for global investments in the field of the green hydrogen and its hydrogen-based fuels and feedstocks. The platform will include high-selected world-scale green hydrogen production projects up to 5 GW by 2035 to support the transition toward zero-carbon emissions in traditional hydrogen sectors (chemicals, oil refining, iron, and steel) and new potential markets, such as the aviation, buildings and power sectors.

EN.IT CEO Mattia D’Amato, who is also Co-Founder and CEO of dawn2zero, says that due to the many uses and applications of green hydrogen and ammonia, “demand is expected to increase greatly from now through 2050. Our first initiative in Brazil will produce 250,000 tons of green ammonia per year, avoiding approximately 400,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year. Ammonia has a wide variety of potential applications, including as a power generator, hydrogen carrier and zero carbon fuel. Furthermore, it can be used in industrial processes and to produce fertilizers and can also be converted back to hydrogen through cracking technologies. In this way, we can store and transport hydrogen using existing infrastructure. The main goal for the green ammonia we produce is to be used both in the local market and international markets, including Europe, where we can make a significant contribution to worldwide green energy targets and help to build a foundation for a future net-zero carbon economy.”

To date, EN.IT, with 30-years of experience, has completed approximately 1 GW of renewable energy projects developed in Italy and has a pipeline of more than 5 GW of projects under development worldwide. D’Amato adds, “For us, the signing of this memorandum represents, on the one hand, a milestone within our long-term development project and, on the other, recognizes EN.IT's status as a reliable partner of both government authorities and industrial players on the path to global decarbonization. Today producing clean energy is no longer a luxury, it’s the only way forward. The dawn2zero platform, through the involvement of strategic partners, will give effective solutions to global climate changes. Let’s improve the future of energy, starting today.”