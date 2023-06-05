New high-voltage hybrid inverters for residential applications from China

Auxsol, a subsidiary of China-based technology supplier Aux Group, has developed new three-phase hybrid inverters for residential rooftop PV projects.
The inverter and energy storage manufacturer offers the ASG-TL series in five versions, with power outputs from 5 kW to 12 kW.
“The three-phase hybrid solar inverters can greatly reduce electricity bill via power output limitation, peak and valley arbitrage mode, and effectively improve self-consumption,” Auxsol says on its website.
The transformerless inverters have dimensions of 540 mm x 420 mm x 218 mm and weigh 31.5 kg. They have efficiency ratings of 97.34%, European efficiency ratings of 96.45%, and feature two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) points.
The MPPT voltage range is 200 V to 900 V, with a maximum PV power input of 18 kW for the 12 kW inverters and 7.5 kW for the 5 kW devices. The maximum input voltage is 1,000 V.
Operating within a temperature range of -30 C to 60 C, the inverters have IP66-rated protection. They come with lithium-ion batteries that have voltages ranging from 200 V to 800 V, supporting a maximum charge/discharge current of 30 A.
